Bryan St. Pere, Hum Drummer, Dies at 52

The band confirmed the news of St. Pere’s passing in a statement on their social media platforms.

St. Pere joined the Champaign, Illinois-based band in 1990 and performed on the band’s cult single “Stars” prior to the band’s breakup in 2000. St. Pere didn’t rejoin the band for their 2015 reunion tour, but he featured on the band’s surprise 2020 album, Inlet, which landed on our list of the best albums of 2020 (so far) and was their first album in 22 years.

According to the band, the death was sudden.

Here’s the full statement from the band and the social media post where they announced the news: