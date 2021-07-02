Bryan St. Pere, Hum Drummer, Dies at 52

Bryan St. Pere, the drummer for ’90s favorites Hum, has died at the age of 52.
The band confirmed the news of St. Pere’s passing in a statement on their social media platforms.
St. Pere joined the Champaign, Illinois-based band in 1990 and performed on the band’s cult single “Stars” prior to the band’s breakup in 2000. St. Pere didn’t rejoin the band for their 2015 reunion tour, but he featured on the band’s surprise 2020 album, Inlet, which landed on our list of the best albums of 2020 (so far) and was their first album in 22 years.
According to the band, the death was sudden.
Here’s the full statement from the band and the social media post where they announced the news:
It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.
-Jeff, Matt, and Tim
