The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine

Almost a year to the day after releasing their sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, The Killers announced that their seventh LP is on the way. Brandon Flowers and company will be releasing the collection, Pressure Machine, on Aug. 13 via Island Records.

The album, which has been teased for a bit and in the works for a while, was produced by Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado.

“And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records,” Flowers said in a statement.

The album’s concept is billed as a contemplative character study and takes place in Nephi, Utah — a look at life growing up in the American Southwest. The small town also happens to be the place where Flowers lived from the ages 10 through 16. “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s,” he said.

In a statement of his own, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. added: “We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere. And during Covid-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

Flowers noted, “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Last month, The Killers teamed with Bruce Springsteen for a new version of 2008’s “A Dustland Fairy Tale” simply titled “Dustland.”

