Lil Nas X teases Kanye West-produced single ‘Industry Baby’ with Nike court trial skit

Lil Nas X has shared a clip in which he playfully mocks his upcoming Nike trademark infringement case, doubling it up as a teaser for a new Kanye West-produced single featuring Jack Harlow.

Nas had previously released customized Nike Air Max 97s that reportedly contained human blood and is now facing court after Nike launched a successful trademark infringement lawsuit and the products were recalled.

In the run-up to his appearance, the artist has been sharing TikTok videos that make light of the affair, including one captioned: “The judge tomorrow when I try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail”.

Today (July 19), Lil Nas X shared a skit satirising the controversy via freelilnasx.com in which the singer and rapper plays a variety of different roles including a judge, lawyers for both the defendant and accused, and a member of the jury. The song is called ‘Industry Baby’.

In the video one of the recalled Nike shoes is passed around by the jury before the judge sentences Nas to “five years in Montero State Prison”.

‘Industry Baby’ is billed as “coming July 23”. Watch the clip and hear the first taste of the new single below.

The shoes in question were originally endorsed by the rapper as a tie-in with his track, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, which was accompanied by a music video showing him sliding into hell via a pole and giving Satan a lap dance.

In April, Nike announced that there would be a recall of the shoe: “MSCHF has agreed to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation.”

Lil Nas X was not previously named as a defendant in the case. As HITC points out, details about why Nike is appearing to sue the rapper are unclear because the company reached a settlement with MSCHF in April.

NME has reached out to Nas X’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, speculation is building that Kanye will drop a new album in the near future, following rumours of an exclusive listening event for the record being held in Las Vegas.

