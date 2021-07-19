Search

Discover

NEWS

Dutch Music Festival Verknipt Leads to 1,000 COVID-19 Infections

By SPIN | Anna VanValkenburgh • July 19, 2021

During the first weekend of July, roughly 20,000 electronic dance music fans gathered in the Dutch city of Utrecht to attend the Verknipt Festival.

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Dutch Music Festival Verknipt Leads to 1,000 COVID-19 Infections appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

2 4 1
  1. gyhldcqgv
    gyhldcqgv [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…....www.Pays99.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.