Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Jeff LaBar, Cinderella Guitarist, Dies at 58

By SPIN | Daniel Kohn • July 15, 2021

Jeff LaBar, the guitarist best known for his work in the glam metal band Cinderella,

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post Jeff LaBar, Cinderella Guitarist, Dies at 58 appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.