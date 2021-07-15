Jeff LaBar, Cinderella Guitarist, Dies at 58

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

has died at the age of 58. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement following an Instagram post by LaBar’s son, Tantric guitarist Sebastian LaBar.

My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,” the younger LaBar wrote. “I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!”

More from SPIN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian LaBar (@baz5000)

The surviving members of Cinderella released a statement of their own, which you can see below:

Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.

Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever.

We all… band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love.

Rest In Peace Jeff -Tom, Eric & Fred

No cause of death has been released.

LaBar first joined Cinderella in 1985 following the departure of guitarist Michael Schermick. The band’s 1986 debut album, Night Songs, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured their first big single with “Nobody’s Fool.” In 1988, the band would release their follow-up, Long Cold Winter, which would contain the band’s biggest hit, “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone).”

LaBar would release a solo album, One for the Road, in 2014. Cinderella would break up in 2017.