Stagecoach 2022: Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris to Perform

Though it’s probably at least five months until Coachella reveals its lineup,
its sister festival, Stagecoach, unveiled its bill and it’s pretty great.
Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris, Orville Peck and Hailey Whitters are among the non-headlining highlights, which is great from an alt-country perspective. As for the headliners, those will be a bit more mainstream with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs closing out each night. Per the Stagecoach norm, there are some great classic artists as well, mainly in the form of Tanya Tucker and the Mavericks. One of our favorites, the Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress, will feature as well.
There are a couple of curveballs, in particular the inclusion of Smokey Robinson on the bill. As for the food, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again helming pits and rigs at the festival.
Stagecoach will take place from April 29-1 May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Check out the full list of artists performing at Stagecoach below.
Stagecoach 2022 lineup:
Amythyst Kiah
Brandi Carlile
Breland
Brothers Osborne
Callista Clark
Carrie Underwood
Caylee Hammack
Charley Crockett
Cody Jinks
Cody Johnson
Colter Wall
Flatland Cavalry
Hailey Whitters
Hayes Carll
Ian Noe
Ingrid Andress
Jesse LaBelle
Jimmie Allen
Jordan Davis
Laci Kaye Booth
Lainey Wilson
Lee Brice
Lindsay Ell
LOCASH
Luke Combs
Marcus King Band
Maren Morris
Margo Price
Midland
Mitchell Tenpenny
Molly Tuttle
Neal McCoy
Orville Peck
Reyna Roberts
Rhiannon Giddens
Ryan Griffin
Ryan Hurd
Shenandoah
Shy Carter
Smokey Robinson
Tanya Tucker
The Black Crowes
The Cactus Blossoms
The Mavericks
Thomas Rhett
Travis Denning
Turbo
Walker County
Waylon Payne
Yola
