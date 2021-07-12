Margo Price to Release Live From the Other Side EP

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

So, what better way to celebrate the year anniversary of her album than to release a new EP? That’s exactly what the singer-songwriter is planning on doing.

Titled Live From the Other Side, the collection is out next Friday, July 16. It will include a new version of “Hey Child,” which features guest vocalists Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Kam Franklin and Kyshona Armstrong. Price and company performed the new version (in a prerecorded fashion) on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which you can watch below.

More from SPIN:





In addition to “Hey Child,” other songs on the EP include a cover the Beatles’ “Help,” which also features the four vocalists and a solo version of “That’s How Rumors Get Started.” Of the EP, Price attributed its influence in a lengthy to Tina Turner.

So much has happened since I released That’s How Rumors Get Started into the world in 2020. I hope it kept you warm during those cold, lonely nights. Some things changed for the better, some for the worse. I know I am stronger and wiser than before but there is also an innocence lost, a naivety that we will never have back. When I think of the carefree moments of the old days, I wish I had enjoyed it more but ignorance is bliss, isn’t it?! I would also like to dedicate this EP to a hero of all of ours – Ms. Tina Turner. Her work has had such a massive influence on me ever since I heard her story and watched her movie What’s Love Got To Do With It when I was just ten years old. Her strength, talent and truth have inspired me endlessly and I loved performing her interpretation of ‘Help’ by The Beatles. I believe in the power to manifest your own destiny and I offer Tina’s Buddhist mantra to anyone who may need it: ‘Namu Myoho Renge Kyo’ means ‘I honor the Universal Mystical Law of Cause and Effect.’ Take it with you wherever you go and hope to see you down the highway.

See Price’s full tour itinerary for 2021 and 2022 below.

7/23/21 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

8/4/21 – Chautauqua, NY – Chautauqua Amphitheater (w/ Allison Russell)

8/20/21 – Abiquiu, NM – Ghost Ranch Weekend 2021

8/28/21 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

9/10/21 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/11/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/12/21 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/16/21 – Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest

9/17/21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/18/21 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/19/21 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (Outlaw Music Festival)

9/23/21 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (w/ Chris Stapleton)

9/24/21 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (w/ Chris Stapleton)

9/29/21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Tyler Childers)

9/30/21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Tyler Childers)

10/9/21 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park (w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

10/10/21- Columbus, OH – Express Live! (w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

10/12/21 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center (w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

10/13/21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats)

2/1/22 – Riviera Maya, MX – Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2022

4/20/22 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center (w/ Chris Stapleton)

4/21/22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/2/22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/3/22 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/4/22 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/16/22 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/17/22 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre (w/ Chris Stapleton)

6/18/22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (w/ Chris Stapleton)