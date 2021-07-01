Search

Radiohead and Foals among bands helping save Oxford music magazine ‘Nightshift’

By NME/Charlotte Krol • July 01, 2021

The local mag has been instrumental in giving bands their big breaks

Radiohead, Foals, Supergrass and Glass Animals are among a host of Oxford-bred bands who have donated items to a prize draw to help keep a local music magazine afloat.

Nightshift, Oxford’s monthly local music newspaper which has been published since 1991, has been unable to print during the coronavirus pandemic due to a drop in advertising. The magazine relies on adverts to run as a freesheet and needs to raise £12,000 to cover costs until revenue picks up again (via BBC).

Radiohead have donated rarities to the prize draw, while Supergrass have provided a deluxe boxset of ‘Supergrass Strange Ones’ greatest hits. A signed album by fellow Oxford group Ride is also in the running plus demos by the band’s Andy Bell.

Glass Animals, Stornoway and Young Knives have also contributed signed copies of their Nightshift cover debuts along with Radiohead and Ride.

Nightshift, formerly Curfew, has been instrumental in helping bands get their big breaks, such as spotlighting the early days of Radiohead (who were once known as On A Friday).

In 2019 Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood responded to a tweet by Nightshift in which he thanked editor Ronan Munro for featuring them on the cover. He described the magazine as a “very funny” and “great read”.

 

Munro told the BBC that it was “fantastic” that the Oxford bands he contacted agreed to contribute to the prize draw. “It doesn’t matter how many global superstars we produce, they don’t forget their roots,” he said.

Additionally, Truck Festival, which cancelled its event for the second year running owing to COVID-19 and a lack of government support, has donated VIP packages for its 2022 event. The O2 Academy Oxford has provided a golden ticket that will allow the winner and a plus one free entry to any O2 Academy venue for 12 months.

The ‘Nightshift Magazine restart fundraiser’ runs until July 28 – enter the draw prize draw. Munro said if the £12,000 target is not met then the magazine will not return.

