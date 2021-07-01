Today, the self-referentially named electro-pop star Poppy
Click here to read the full article on SPIN.
has released a new single called “Her.” Coming as the third notable release from the artist in a prolific past five weeks, the single was produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Air, St. Vincent). It’s accompanied by a dystopian video animated by stop motion director Chris Ullens (Rex Orange County, Lee Ann Womack).
Watch it below.
More from SPIN:
- Poppy Surprise Releases Eat EP in Collaboration With WWE
- Exit Interview: Poppy on Canceled Tours, the New ‘Sonic Vibe’ of Her Next LP
- The 30 Best Songs of 2020
The new single is the follow-up to her most release in April – a cover of Jack Off Jill’s “Fear of Dying,” which you can listen to here.
Earlier this year, Poppy performed a mesmerizing GRAMMY show in March, surprise-released the five-song EP NXT SOUNDTRACK in partnership with the WWE and Sumerian Records, landed a role as the face of a new fragrance for L’Oreal, and recently announced a collaboration with Koi Footwear for a line of shoes.
When we spoke with Poppy at the end of 2020 as part of our Exit Interview series, she told us she had a lot of new music in the works and she wasn’t kidding. She also landed on our best of 2020 songs and albums list as well.
The post Poppy Releases New Single ‘Her’ With Stop-Motion Video appeared first on SPIN.
To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.