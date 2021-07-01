Search

Discover

NEWS

Debbie Harry gives update on Blondie’s new album

By NME/Tom Skinner • July 01, 2021

"I’m always looking for the next step"

Blondie have given an update on the progress of their next studio album.

The Debbie Harry-fronted band released their 11th full-length record, ‘Pollinator’, back in 2017. It contained contributions from the likes of SiaCharli XCXDev HynesJohnny Marr and The Strokes‘ Nick Valensi.

Speaking to NME about the upcoming Blondie: Vivir En La Habana film and its accompanying EP, Harry confirmed that the group were also preparing their next album on which they’ll reunite with producer John Congleton.

Although the frontwoman previously revealed to NME that Blondie’s 12th LP will feature another song by Marr, it is expected to be a more band-focused collection of tracks this time around.

Blondie's Debbie Harry

“We’re in the process of setting up a period of time to lay down some tracks and rehearse,” Harry told NME. “We’re already looking at 10-12 songs, but it feels too early to talk about it.”

The singer went on to discuss the experience of “re-discovering the things you move on [from] and forget about” to compile ‘Blondie 1974–1982: Against The Odds’, the band’s first-ever authorised archival boxset.

However, Harry said: “It’s not my nature to live in the past – I’m always looking for the next step.”

Meanwhile, Blondie recently shared new live versions of ‘Rapture’ and ‘Long Time’ from their ‘Vivir En La Habana’ EP (out July 16 via BMG). The six-track collection soundtracks the aforementioned concert film, which was premiered at the Sheffield Doc/Fest last month.

Blondie will embark on a UK headline tour with Garbage – dubbed ‘Against The Odds’ – in November. Check out the dates below.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Monday 8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Tuesday 9 – AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday 11 – Bonus Arena, Hull
Friday 12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Sunday 14 – The Brighton Centre
Tuesday 16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Thursday 18 – The O2 Arena, London
Saturday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Sunday 21– First Direct Arena, Leeds

The post Debbie Harry gives update on Blondie’s new album appeared first on NME.

2 1 2
  1. sarah.r.fermin
    SarahFermin Makes $190 to $480 per day online work and i received $21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply .OPEN This Website....HERE══════►►► Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more
  2. Muscat.Girl
    Muscat Girl +96894880193 | The entirety of our escorts spend a good time of your energy on wellbeing overhauling and thus you can expect a dazzling and better style for each partner support request from our association. +96894880193 Visit Site: escortinoman.com Visit Site: www.escortmuscat.com/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.