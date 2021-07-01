Biz Markie’s Manager Confirms Rapper Is Still Alive and ‘Under Medical Care’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

But as usual with stuff that spreads on the social media platform, the news was incorrect.

In a statement obtained by SPIN, Biz’s manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed that the rapper is still alive.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Izumi said.

Biz has battled health problems in the past six months or so. In December, the rapper was hospitalized due to complications from Type 2 diabetes.