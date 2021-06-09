Deafheaven Share ‘Great Mass of Color’ Single From Upcoming Infinite Granite LP

San Francisco post-metal group Deafheaven announced their new album Infinite Granite
— and with the announce arrived the “Great Mass of Color,” the first single from the set. It’s Deafheaven’s fifth studio album since 2011.
Throughout the six minutes of “Great Mass of Color,” Deafheaven showcases their heavier rock side, while other points of the song are so peaceful as to induce somnolence. It helps that the single came accompanied by a mesmerizing visualizer of, well, a great mass of color.
Listen to Deafheaven’s new single below.
“Great Mass of Color” is the third track on the band’s forthcoming LP Infinite Granite, which arrives Aug. 20 via Sargent House.
The album features production from Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who is known for his work with M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric, among others. Jack Shirley, who recorded all the previous Deafheaven albums, remained on board to engineer part of Infinite Granite at his Atomic Garden East studio in Oakland, California.
Additional engineering and mixing comes from nine-time Grammy Award winner Darrell Thorp, who has worked with Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and Beck.
See the complete Infinite Granite tracklist below.
Shellstar
In Blur
Great Mass of Color
Neptune Raining Diamonds
Lament for Wasps
Villain
The Gnashing
Other Language
Mombasa
Deafheaven put out 10 Years Gone a live double album, in 2020; the last new collection of music Deafheaven released was 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love.
