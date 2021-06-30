Thundercat, black midi, Fuzz, Japanese Breakfast, The Hives Highlight Levitation Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Get your costume ready because the event takes place on Halloween weekend beginning on Thursday, Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. There will also be a kick-off preshow on Wednesday Oct. 27 with Red Fang, Nothing, and Starcrawler headlining.

The Thursday lineup consists of headliners Chicano Batman, Crumb, and Fuzz. Other performers include Post Animal, Boy Harsher, No Joy, The Vacant Lots, and Drab Majesty.

More from SPIN:

The Friday lineup is headlined by The Black Angels, Tinariwen, and black midi with Connan Mockasin, L.A. Witch, Ringo Deathstarr, and Blushing.

On Saturday, Thundercat, Andy Shauf, and Yves Tumor with appearances by Cloud Nothings, Shabazz Palaces, Acid Dad, Glove, and Shannon & The Clams.

Sunday, Japanese Breakfast and The Hives are the headliners. The lineup also includes Sasami, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Sweet Spirit, and Think No Think.

The event will take place across Austin’s downtown Red River Cultural District and East Side in venues such as Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Cheer Up Charlies, Central Presbyterian Church and more.

Tickets are on sale now, go here to grab them.

Throughout the pandemic, LEVITATION has been releasing live performances and album streams via LEVITATION Sessions. Up next is Night Beats live in the Mojave Desert on July 24th.

Final additions and visual artist appearances are yet to be announced.

For more information and updates on LEVITATION 2021, click here.