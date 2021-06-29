Watch Nandi Bushell and Arctic Monkeys Drummer Matt Helders Cover ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Nandi Bushell teamed up with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders for a jam — which in this case is a cover of the band’s “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor.”

When the clip starts, Bushell says “Believe the hype or don’t believe the hype?” to which Helders responds, “don’t believe the hype.” The interplay is a nod to Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner in a live video from years back. Though she’s usually been seen behind the kit, Bushell straps on a guitar and they take off from there on the three-minute instrumental jam.

Check it out.

Bushell shared in an Instagram story that the drummer visited her home for the aforementioned jams, but now there’s some more details on what’s to come from this unlikely pairing. On her YouTube page, Bushell (or whoever runs it) revealed that there will be three additional videos to come, including “Brianstorm,” “R U Mine” and an interview between the two along with another jam.

“Thank You so so so much Matt for jamming with me and letting me interview you. You are welcome back to my house for a jam again any time,” the description read. “Also Thank You to my guitar teacher Tom McCarthy for adding backing guitar off camera and for being an awesome teacher.”

Helders is the latest artist to show their approval of the 11-year-old. Bushell recently covered Linkin Park’s “Numb,” which, of course, the band approved of. She also took on Slipknot’s “Duality” and earned praise from none other than Pixies for her version of “Where Is My Mind.” Let’s not forget what happened last year, when Bushell battled Dave Grohl (and won), earned praise from Tom Morello, Lenny Kravitz and more.