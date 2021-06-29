Search

Discover

NEWS

St. Vincent and Jason Isbell Cover ‘Sad But True’ for Upcoming Metallica Blacklist Album

By SPIN | Logan Blake • June 29, 2021

Remember when Metallica announced the coming of The Metallica Blacklist album –

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The post St. Vincent and Jason Isbell Cover ‘Sad But True’ for Upcoming Metallica Blacklist Album appeared first on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

0 2 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.