St. Vincent and Jason Isbell Cover ‘Sad But True’ for Upcoming Metallica Blacklist Album

that enormous collection of covers by over 50 other artists from all the songs off their seminal Black Album? Well, if you preordered it, “three new instant gratification tracks” are now available.

And those three songs are a doozy. St. Vincent, Sam Fender, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit all share their take on “Sad But True.” As you can imagine, all three are quite different.

You can check all three killer versions of the song below.





Previously, Miley Cyrus and Juanes released their versions of “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman,” respectively Also featuring on the collection are Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Chris Stapleton and many, many more.

Don’t forget that 100% of the album’s sales go straight to 52 charities of each participant artists’ choice. If you preordered The Black Album Remastered its “instant gratification” track is the 36th take of the same song “Sad But True,” recorded February 5th, 1991, which you can listen to below as well.





The massive Black Album reissue is out on Sept 10.