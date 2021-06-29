Parquet Courts Announce North American Tour, Release First New Song in Three Years

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

in an upcoming North American tour starting Aug. 14 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ and concluding next March at the Agora Theatre in Cleveland. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 9 am EST here. All tour dates can be found below.

And what’s an announcement without a bonus gift? The band will be dropping a limited edition three-track 12-inch called “Plant Life” exclusively via Rough Trade Records and the band’s website. The song first premiered last Saturday on Japanese radio station FM Karuizawa during Dr. Rob’s show and is the first new material since the band’s 2018 LP Wide Awake!.

Watch the 30-second teaser video here.

“‘Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” says Austin Brown. “It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”

“Plant Life” 12” Tracklist

Side A

1. Plant Life – Extended Mix

Side B

1. Plant Life – Yu Su’s Transient Version

2. Plant Life – Peak Wifi Vibes Mix

PARQUET COURTS TOUR DATES (new dates in bold)

Sat. Aug. 14 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sat. Sept. 18 – Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Wed. Sept. 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Fri. Sept. 24 – Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

Sun. Sept. 26 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Fri. Oct. 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Sat. Oct. 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Sun. Oct. 31 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360

Wed. Nov. 03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. Nov. 04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 05 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. Nov. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Wed. Nov. 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

*= supporting Portugal. The Man