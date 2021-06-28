Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Succession’ will end after four or five seasons, says writer

By NME/Adam Starkey • June 28, 2021

"I think the maximum would be five seasons"

Succession will come to an end after season four or five, according to series writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett.

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ season 3: everything we know so far

Filming on the third season of HBO’s comedy drama series is still underway, although it might not be long until the show reaches a conclusion altogether.

Speaking to The Times about the show’s end, Pritchett said: “I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four.”

As they reach the end of filming on season three, showrunner Jesse Armstrong is “saying only one more” according to Pritchett, but she explained a fifth season could materialize as a creator reversing the decision to do more “happens every time”.

Brian Cox Succession

That doesn’t mean Succession won’t have a definitive ending, as Pritchett teased they have “a good end in sight” for the series.

The show’s third season is expected to air later this year, with Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård joining the cast. They aren’t the only new additions, with Your Honor’s Hope Davis, K-pop star Jihae, Sanaa Lathan and Linda Emond also confirmed.

The plot will likely explore the aftermath of Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) big moment in the season two finale, when he told the press about his father Logan’s (Brian Cox) wrongdoings, including the cover-up of sexual misconduct.

Succession has become another critical darling for HBO, winning seven Emmys at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for Jeremy Strong as Kendall.

The post ‘Succession’ will end after four or five seasons, says writer appeared first on NME.

3 3 3
  1. lomagid344
    as I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., <(") Copy Here.........>>www.start.work45.com
    ...show more
  2. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  3. nancy.j.lollar
    NancyLollar Makes $190 to $480 per day online work and i received $21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply .OPEN This Website....HERE══════►►► Www.Paycash1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.