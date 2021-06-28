Search

Miley Cyrus performs a Madonna medley on ‘Stand By You’ Pride special

By NME/Will Richards • June 28, 2021

The hour-long concert also featured renditions of tracks by ABBA, Dolly Parton, Cher and more

Miley Cyrus has performed a medley of Madonna hits for a new Pride-themed special – watch her performance below.

The covers were performed for Stand By You, a Pride Month special concert available to stream on Peacock. During the hour-long concert, Cyrus also performed renditions of Cyndi Lauper‘s ‘True Colours’, Pat Benatar‘s ‘We Belong’, ABBA‘s ‘Dancing Queen’ and more.

Ahead of the concert streaming online, Cyrus shared a cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’ from the concert, which saw her surrounded by a crew of drag queens.

For the Madonna medley, Cyrus took on versions of ‘Music’, ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Like A Prayer’.

Watch the medley below.

Cyrus’ new cover-filled special is the latest in a series of cover versions the pop singer has performed on TV in recent months, following on from renditions of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ and ‘Doll Parts’ by Hole among others.

Cyrus released her latest album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, in November last year. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, saying it “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast”.

Yet another cover from Cyrus is also on the way soon. Last week, the singer was announced as one of many artists set to feature on ‘The Metallica Blacklist’, a record comprising 50 reinterpretations of tracks off Metallica‘s self-titled album, also known as ‘The Black Album’.

Her cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, featuring Elton JohnRed Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo, is out now.

