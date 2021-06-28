Marilyn Manson to Turn Himself in to LAPD on New Hampshire Arrest Warrant

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

as part of an agreement between the Gilford Police Department and Manson’s camp, according to Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee.

“What this all means for us is that – thanks to over 300,000 FB comments and shares (many besmirching our agency for even filing such charges), it has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions,” Burpee said in a statement.

More from SPIN:

Continuing, Burpee said that “our PD has no involvement in is whatever civil proceedings the victim may be pursuing against Mr. Warner as that it outside the law enforcement purview. The victim reported the alleged crime to us the day after she had been assaulted, which is contrary to a statement Mr. Warner’s LA-based attorney made regarding the fact the victim had been looking for a $30k payout and when turned down proceeded with filing a police report. That is emphatically false. Criminal investigations and civil suits run separately from one another. Our investigation took several months to complete before we had adequate probable cause to apply for an arrest warrant and were subsequently granted one. Therefore, between the reporting of the crime to police and the issuance of the arrest warrant is when, I am guessing, the victim filed a civil suit against Mr. Warner.”

The shock rocker has a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an incident that took place at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford where Manson allegedly assaulted a videographer. Manson is wanted on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault, which can carry a sentence of up to one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

A Facebook post written by the Gilford Police Department in May said that the “videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

TMZ obtained footage from that night, and it appears as if Manson spit at the videographer.

SPIN has reached out to Manson’s attorney for comment on the situation.