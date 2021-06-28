Courtney Love Says Olivia Rodrigo Ripped Off Live Through This Album Cover

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

but this time in a small online skirmish over artistic thievery aimed at a photo for ascending pop singer Olivia Rodrigo’s recent livestream of her debut album, Sour. Love accused Rodrigo of ripping off Hole’s 1994 Live Through This album art, without permission or notice, to add insult to injury.

On Thursday, Love posted the Rodrigo photo resembling the Hole album on Instagram with a playful jab of a caption: “Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo ”

Commenting on it shortly after, Rodrigo cleverly responded with “love u and live through this sooooo much,” pretty much conceding to either finding inspiration in it or straight stealing it outright. It’s up to you to decide.

This in turn began an escalating social media head-to-head. Love responded again: “Olivia—you’re welcome… My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!”

Of course, the quaint little online contretemps incited a flood of polarized comments. Commenters showed their solidarity with their artist of choice, affirming an icon such as Love can’t be outdone by a newbie and sympathizing with the aggravation that this may have caused, or, on the other side, claiming that inspiration is being mistaken for plagiarism and that both technically should pay due credit to the horror film Carrie.

Garbage chose Love: “You did it best though babe. Always and forever.”

The discourse jumped over to Facebook as Love continued her commentary on the matter by saying that it was rude of her not to at least ask her or the photographer, yet she claims she’s used to it by now: “It’s happened my whole career so I d c . But manners is manners !”

This one: “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it . I’m not angry . It happens all the time to me . And he really I’m very gracious or say nothing . But this was bad form . That’s not bullying or bomb throwing . This persons music has nothing to do with my life . Possibly never will . It was rude And I gave every right to stick up for my work . Don’t gatekeep me ! I’m honorable as fuck to my fellow artists , and I expect the same .”

And this one that plays along with the earlier jab about scribing out a note with the flowers from her florist: “It’s on GEFFEN [Rodrigo’s label] . I’ve informed her I await her flowers snd [sic] note . I sure hope it’s long . Does Disney teach kids reading and writing ? God knows. Let’s see . Yes this is rude. Rage inducing ? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone this happens ? I’d be real rich !”

There’s been no further activity from Rodrigo in the saucy spar between the singers.