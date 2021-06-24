Johnny Cash’s Previously Unreleased Live Album From 1968 to Be Unearthed

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 a never-heard Johnny Cash live album of a concert in San Francisco just days before the release of Cash’s venerated At Folsom Prison album.

The collection of live recordings from Cash is slated for release on Sept. 24 on CD and double-LP and will be available on all digital formats via Legacy Recordings soon. Included with both mediums are essays by Johnny and June Carter’s son John Carter Cash and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, the original concert poster, and other art.

Backed by his band The Tennessee Three, Cash’s setlist has a pair of Bob Dylan covers (“Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” and “One Too Many Mornings”) on top of his own more obscure songs like “The Ballad of Ira Hayes.”

In a statement, John Carter Cash has described At The Carousel Ballroom as “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.”

Listen to “I’m Going To Memphis” from that show now.

See the full tracklisting below:

JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968

1. Cocaine Blues

2. Long Black Veil

3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)

4. Going to Memphis

5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

6. Rock Island Line

7. Guess Things Happen That Way

8. One Too Many Mornings

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line