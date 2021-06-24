Johnny Cash’s Previously Unreleased Live Album From 1968 to Be Unearthed

The Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG announced Johnny Cash,
At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 a never-heard Johnny Cash live album of a concert in San Francisco just days before the release of Cash’s venerated At Folsom Prison album.
The collection of live recordings from Cash is slated for release on Sept. 24 on CD and double-LP and will be available on all digital formats via Legacy Recordings soon. Included with both mediums are essays by Johnny and June Carter’s son John Carter Cash and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, the original concert poster, and other art.
Backed by his band The Tennessee Three, Cash’s setlist has a pair of Bob Dylan covers (“Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” and “One Too Many Mornings”) on top of his own more obscure songs like “The Ballad of Ira Hayes.”
In a statement, John Carter Cash has described At The Carousel Ballroom as “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.”
Listen to “I’m Going To Memphis” from that show now.
See the full tracklisting below:
JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968
1. Cocaine Blues
2. Long Black Veil
3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)
4. Going to Memphis
5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes
6. Rock Island Line
7. Guess Things Happen That Way
8. One Too Many Mornings
9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
10. Give My Love to Rose
11. Green, Green Grass of Home
12. Old Apache Squaw
13. Lorena
14. Forty Shades of Green
15. Bad News
16. Jackson
17. Tall Lover Man
18. June’s Song Introduction
19. Wildwood Flower
20. Foggy Mountain Top
21. This Land Is Your Land
22. Wabash Cannonball
23. Worried Man Blues
24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man
25. Ring of Fire
26. Big River
27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town
28. I Walk the Line
