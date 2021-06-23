Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ice Cube and YG Headline Once Upon a Time in LA Fest

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Snoop Dogg, Live Nation and Bobby Dee have just announced Once Upon a Time in LA fest to be held at Banc of California & Exposition Park on December 18.

In addition to Snoop, the Once Upon a Time in LA has an unbelievable lineup includes legends old and new from Al Green, 50 Cent, The Isley Brothers, Cypress Hill, Brenton Wood, and Ice Cube to Blueface, Drakeo the Ruler, Berner, and Dom Kennedy all coming together for the headiest, multi-generational blend of the sentimental sounds of L.A. This is as comprehensive as it gets.

At the very bottom of the festival’s flyer reads: “With very special guests Foos Gone Wild,” the musicians who also double as cholo culture parodists on their Instagram meme page that posts daily.

Tickets are available for presale starting June 25 at 10:00 am PST. All tickets start at $19.99 down.

Per health regulations, “details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.”

Last year, a similar event called Lovers & Friends that was also helmed by Snoop and Goldenvoice was set to take place prior to the pandemic. Hopefully there won’t be any issues with this like there were last year.

More details about the event can be found here.