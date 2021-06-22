Soul Glo Sign to Epitaph Records, Drop New EP

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

which comes a few days following the release of their latest EP, Vol. 2, released on Juneteenth. The three-track EP, produced by bassist Gianmarco “GG” Guerra, is the follow-up to Vol. 1 which was released this past February.

In conjunction with their signing, Vol. 2 is out now on Epitaph and available on all streaming services, which you can listen to below. It was initially released via Bandcamp.

Soul Glo is known for their political lyrics on fraught topics like gender, race, and the Black experience in America and use their platform to raise awareness of pressing social justice issues. In Vol. 2, the band “explore the topics of self-perception, alternative motives of those that consider themselves allies, the destructive idea of romanticism, and self-confidence,” according to their new label.

Epitaph Records has been on a roll lately. They recently signed Los Angeles-based teenage punks (and viral sensations) The Linda Lindas and recently released albums from Mannequin Pussy and Danny Elfman. Meanwhile, label mainstays The Descendents will be releasing their forthcoming LP, 9th and Walnut, on July 23.