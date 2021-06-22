Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., The Shins to Headline Just Like Heaven Fest in 2022

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Goldenvoice presents Just Like Heaven Fest, a one-day, all-ages music festival that will be held at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Saturday, May 21, 2022 with a lineup that includes Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., The Shins, Franz Ferdinand, and The Hives.

You can register for early access to tickets on the site, but they will be available for presale starting June 24th at 10:00 am PDT.

COVID-19 restrictions have not yet been decided, however, Goldenvoice says they “are working closely with state and health officials to develop COVID-19 protocols for the festival,” and “will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival…only [proceeding] with the festival if it is safe to do so.”

The previous Just Like Heaven festival took place in Long Beach in 2019.

The festival will take place a week after Goldenvoice’s Cruel World which will also be at the Rose Bowl, May 14, 2022 featuring artists like Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, The Violent Femmes, and Devo. Tickets are already sold out and there’s a waitlist for future openings.

See the full lineup below:

!!!

Bloc Party

Chromeo

Cut Copy

Franz Ferdinand

Geographer

The Go! Team

The Hives

Islands

Kele Okereke (dj set)

The Cribs

Interpol

M.I.A.

Modest Mouse

Peaches

Santigold

The Shins

The Raveonettes

Them Jeans and More Cinespace DJs

Wolf Parade

Yelle