Listen to Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer on The Space Between Soundtrack

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The Space Between, starring Frasier actor and Golden Globe winner Kelsey Grammer. The album soundtrack, which features both Cuomo’s and Grammer’s vocals, is out now.

Set in the mid-’90s, The Space Between follows Grammer playing a washed-up former rock star struggling to reconnect with his record label as he loses his grip on reality.

More from SPIN:

The 11-track album begins with a Cuomo tune featuring AWOLNATION, followed by six performances by Grammer, a piano instrumental from Volker Bertelmann, then ending with three demos from the Weezer frontman.

Listen to The Space Between soundtrack below.

This film score has been one of many large projects for Cuomo this year. Since the beginning of 2021, his band Weezer has released two full LPs, Van Weezer and OK Human. Van Weezer is the band’s take on hard rock, drawing from influences such as Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, and Aerosmith. OK Human is more orchestral pop-rock stylistically, AKA more what you’d expect from the band.