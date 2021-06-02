New Order and Pet Shop Boys move North American ‘Unity Tour’ to 2022

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their joint North American tour for the third time due to the coronavirus pandemic – this time with dates set for autumn 2022.

The revised tour dates now include guest DJ Paul Oakenfold and take in an additional date at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York. Head here for tickets.

New Order announced the change on Twitter: “Due to continuing uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic, [Pet Shop Boys] and New Order unfortunately have to announce that their much-anticipated Unity Tour of North America will be moving to next year.”

See the rescheduled 2022 ‘Unity Tour’ tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Monday 19 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Wednesday 21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sunday 25 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

Wednesday 28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Friday 30 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

OCTOBER

Sunday 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Friday 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Saturday 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Friday 14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

In other New Order news, last month the Manchester band released their new live album and concert film Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace).

The recording of their 2018 show at London’s Alexandra Palace – their only performance that year – spans two hours and 20 minutes of their classics, cuts from their latest album ‘Music Complete’, and renditions of seminal Joy Division numbers.

Elsewhere, Pet Shop Boys released a new orchestral song called ‘Cricket Wife’ in May, which landed alongside the arrival of their ‘My Beautiful Launderette’ EP on streaming services for the first time.

‘Cricket Wife’ is one side of a two-track single that was shared as part of the band’s Annually 2021, this year’s edition of their yearly annual release. The other side of the single takes the form of a lockdown version of their classic hit ‘West End Girls’.

