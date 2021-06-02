Coachella and Stagecoach to Return in 2022, April Dates Set

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

a sure sign that the pandemic is slowing down is the official word that Coachella and Stagecoach are back for 2022.

Speaking to Billboard, Goldenvoice boss Paul Tollett said that the fest will return in April 2022, and the news was confirmed on each festival’s respective social media and official website.

“We look forward to being in the desert next April with all of our friends,” Tollett said.

As usual (at least pre-pandemic), Coachella will take place in mid-to-late April on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24. Stagecoach will follow on April 29-May 1.

A lineup has yet to be revealed (since when has that dissuaded fans not to go?), but tickets for the event will go on sale on June 4 (this Friday) at 10 a.m. PST.

For the 2020 edition, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline. Coachella was one of the first major festivals to announce that it was pushing back its event in March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then aiming to take place in October but was subsequentially canceled. The fest again tried to come back this past April, but that was nixed as well.