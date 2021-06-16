Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch a new preview clip from Rick James documentary ‘Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James’

By NME/Sam Moore • June 16, 2021

The film will present "a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall"

A new clip from the forthcoming Rick James documentary Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James has been released – you can watch the excerpt below.

The Showtime film is aiming to take an “intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often under-appreciated figures”.

Bitchin’ will feature rare footage of James, who died in August 2004 at the age of 56, performing live, as well as “never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James”.

“The documentary presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the ‘Punk-Funk’ music he left behind,” the synopsis for the film adds.

A new preview clip of Bitchin’ has been released by Showtime this week following its recent premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The snippet focuses on how James redefined funk music and made his way to the top, with Bootsy Collins commenting: “All is fair in funk and war.”

The film’s director, Sacha Jenkins, said in a statement: “The ‘wild’ side of Rick James often eclipses his musical genius, but the mathematical equation that is his life depends on all of the numbers to make a whole.

“Our aim was to create a balanced portrait of a brilliant artist who both chased his dreams and stalked more than a few demons. Still, his influence on funk and popular music and culture is unparalleled, and his eventual rise to the top is easily more compelling than any freebase rush.”

A release date for Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James has yet to be announced by Showtime.

The post Watch a new preview clip from Rick James documentary ‘Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James’ appeared first on NME.

1 4 5
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. KatherineDews
    KatherineDews Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ... Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ... Mᴀᴋᴇ $90 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $12000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ... Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ,go to detail,.......... Www.Netjob1.com
    ...show more
  3. raquel.e.cyr
    RaquelCyr Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Paycash1.com­­­­­
    ...show more
  4. kimberlyowry
    KimberlyLowry Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. This Website OPEN HERE............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. hoavinh0602
    Mỹ Hạnh Chia sẻ kiến thức về luật bóng đá 5 người theo FIFA mới nhất dailybongdavn.mystrikingly.com/blog/luat-bong-da-5-nguoi-moi-nhat-theo-chuan-fifa
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.