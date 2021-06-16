Search

Discover

NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion covers funeral costs of fan who died unexpectedly

By NME/Nick Reilly • June 16, 2021

"How much do y'all need?" asked Megan

Megan Thee Stallion has been praised online after she donated $8,000 (£5,600) to the funeral of a fan who died recently.

The singer was initially asked to help out by a fan named Selena, who tweeted: “Meg we lost a hottie [crying emoji] our best friend passed away unexpectedly.”

Hailing her late friend Shaniah Scales, Selena added: “Hey absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together.

“We’re helping their family w funeral costs. We started a GoFundMe & are halfway there.”

The rapper soon showed off her charitable side, asking “how much do y’all need?” before subsequently delivering a generous donation of $8,155.

Hailing Megan’s generosity, Selena replied: “Y’all better RIDE for @theestallion if you weren’t already.”

 

 

 

“Shaniah is in heaven freaking the fuck out right now,” Selena added. “The realest out there. I’m still in shock. Omg what a blessing. Also for anyone sending us love, I appreciate you. It’s overwhelming I’m gonna try and get back to u!”

While Selena subsequently faced accusations that she was attempting to scam the star, she hit back: “Sad I have to even tweet this but I’ve been receiving a lot of messages that apparently we are scamming people. I wish my best friend’s death was not real but this is 100 per cent true. We don’t need to involve anyone to try and get money for no reason.

“Shaniah’s service will be this Sat.”

 

Last week Megan Thee Stallion returned with her latest single ‘Thot Shit’ alongside a video that saw her revive her Tina Snow alter-ego.

The video appears to reference Republican senator James P. Bradley, who criticized ‘WAP’, Meg’s collaboration with Cardi B, last year. The clip begins with a white male senator watching Megan’s ‘Body’ video on YouTube before leaving a derogatory comment below.

‘Tina Snow’ formed the title of Stallion’s second EP, which was released in 2018. In an interview on The Zach Sang Show last year, she explained the character was “the side of me that’s a little more gangster – she’s just foot down, fuck y’all”.

The Houston rapper released her debut album ‘Good News’ last year and has since contributed the Bobby Sessions collaboration ‘I’m A King’ to the soundtrack of Coming 2 America, as well as tracks with Maroon 5 and Lil Baby.

Earlier this month, she teased her return with a futuristic, sci-fi indebted teaser video.

The post Megan Thee Stallion covers funeral costs of fan who died unexpectedly appeared first on NME.

0 2 4
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. KatherineDews
    KatherineDews Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ... Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ... Mᴀᴋᴇ $90 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $12000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ... Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ,go to detail,.......... Www.Netjob1.com
    ...show more
  3. raquel.e.cyr
    RaquelCyr Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Paycash1.com­­­­­
    ...show more
  4. kimberlyowry
    KimberlyLowry Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. This Website OPEN HERE............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.