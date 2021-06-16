Search

Discover

NEWS

Fans react to “satisfying” season four finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

By NME/Beth Webb • June 16, 2021

"One of the most satisfying scenes I’ve ever seen on television"

The season finale of The Handmaid’s Tale has garnered strongly positive reviews from fans.

The show concluded its fourth season in the US last night (15 June). Fans of the show have since taken to social media to share their reactions.

This season finale focused on Elisabeth Moss’ June Osborne mission to finally escape Gilead.

The episode included what one fan called “one of the most satisfying scenes I’ve ever seen on television.”

The Handmaid’s Tale penultimate episode saw Joseph Fiennes’ Fred Waterford imprisoned. He had agreed to share Gilead’s secrets in exchange for his freedom, while his wife Serena Joy (Strahovski) was left to deal with her unexpected pregnancy.

All of this promised for a dramatic season finale, and viewers did not appear to be disappointed.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Stayed up to watch the season finale of Handmaid’s Tale when it dropped at midnight and now I can’t sleep because HOLY CRAP WHAT AN ENDING”

 

Another took to the platform to tweet: “*that* scene from the handmaid’s tale s4 finale has to be one of the most satisfying scenes i’ve ever seen in television”

 

Elisabeth Moss, who directed three episodes of the new season, seemed integral to the finale’s lasting impact.

“The handmaid’s tale season finale was so good that i was cheering and screaming and then 10 minutes later broke down sobbing…,” tweeted a fan. “thank you lizzie moss.”

 

One viewer compared the episode to another milestone show, Game of Thrones.

“Season 4 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale gave me the same satisfaction I got from Season 6 Episode 9 of Game of Thrones,” they wrote on Twitter.

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

Meanwhile, season four will premiere in the UK on Channel 4 on June 20 at 9pm (BST). Here’s June on a revenge rampage in the new season’s trailer.

The post Fans react to “satisfying” season four finale of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ appeared first on NME.

1 7 6
  1. dxaoubcniqhjb
    dxaoubcniqhjb Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ www.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. KatherineDews
    KatherineDews Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ... Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ... Mᴀᴋᴇ $90 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $12000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ... Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ,go to detail,.......... Www.Netjob1.com
    ...show more
  3. raquel.e.cyr
    RaquelCyr Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this and working easily by open just open this website and follow instructions COPY This Website OPEN HERE..... Www.Paycash1.com­­­­­
    ...show more
  4. kimberlyowry
    KimberlyLowry Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. This Website OPEN HERE............ WWW.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more
  5. hoavinh0602
    Mỹ Hạnh Chia sẻ kiến thức về luật bóng đá 5 người theo FIFA mới nhất dailybongdavn.mystrikingly.com/blog/luat-bong-da-5-nguoi-moi-nhat-theo-chuan-fifa
    ...show more
  6. Mia.aA1
    Mia Anderson I found a unique website that offers personalized portraits for babies and children. They saved us when we missed our photoshoot due to the pandemic. Try them out! Here’s the link: loveandbub.com/collections/fantasy-themes-for-children
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.