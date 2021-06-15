Angels & Airwaves Release ‘Restless Souls,’ Announce Lifeforms and Accompanying Tour From Space

If you were waiting on Angels & Airwaves to release the followup
to last month’s “Euphoria,” your watch has officially ended.
Tom DeLonge and crew are back with the second new track off of their upcoming album and a whole lot more, as they just officially released “Restless Souls” and took to space to make the even bigger announcement of their album title, release date, and accompanying touring dates.
Check out the new song below.
Of course, we already knew they were hitting the road in some regard, as the July 31 Lollapalooza appearance, October show in New York City and November date in Los Angeles would be a bit of a weird trio without some other concerts between them, but we now have the full picture.
After Lifeforms releases on Sept. 24, the band will hit the road beginning in Riverside, California on Sept. 29 and run a lap around the country until they finish the North American leg in San Diego on Nov. 7. March then sees them crossing the Atlantic for stops in the UK, France, and Germany.
See the announcement video from space and the full tour dates below.
7/31/21 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
9/29/21 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
9/30/21 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
10/2/21 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
10/3/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
10/5/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union
10/6/21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore
10/8/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway
10/10/21 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore
10/12/21 – Newport, KY – Ovation
10/13/21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/15/21 – Oxon Hill (DC), MD – MGM National Harbor
10/16/21 – Columbus, OH – Express Live
10/17/21 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10/19/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/20/21 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
10/22/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10/23/21 – New York, NY – Hammerstein
10/24/21 – Norfolk, VA – NorVA
10/26/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live
10/27/21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/28/21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/30/21 – Dallas, TX – South Side
10/31/21 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
11/1/21 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
11/3/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
11/5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium
11/7/21 – San Diego, CA – Soma
3/10/22 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy
3/11/22 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy
3/12/22 – Manchester, UK – 02 Academy
3/13/22 – Glasgow, UK – 02 Academy
3/15/22 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
3/16/22 – Bristol, UK – 02 Academy
3/17/22 – London, UK – 02 Kentish Town Forum
3/20/22 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
3/22/22 – Munich, GER – Tonhalle
3/23/22 – Berlin, GER – Huxleys
3/25/22 – Koln, GER – E Werk
3/27/22 – Hanover, GER – Capitol
