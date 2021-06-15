Angels & Airwaves Release ‘Restless Souls,’ Announce Lifeforms and Accompanying Tour From Space

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

to last month’s “Euphoria,” your watch has officially ended.

Tom DeLonge and crew are back with the second new track off of their upcoming album and a whole lot more, as they just officially released “Restless Souls” and took to space to make the even bigger announcement of their album title, release date, and accompanying touring dates.

More from SPIN:

Check out the new song below.

Of course, we already knew they were hitting the road in some regard, as the July 31 Lollapalooza appearance, October show in New York City and November date in Los Angeles would be a bit of a weird trio without some other concerts between them, but we now have the full picture.

After Lifeforms releases on Sept. 24, the band will hit the road beginning in Riverside, California on Sept. 29 and run a lap around the country until they finish the North American leg in San Diego on Nov. 7. March then sees them crossing the Atlantic for stops in the UK, France, and Germany.

See the announcement video from space and the full tour dates below.





7/31/21 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

9/29/21 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30/21 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

10/2/21 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

10/3/21 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10/5/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

10/6/21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore

10/8/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway

10/10/21 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

10/12/21 – Newport, KY – Ovation

10/13/21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/15/21 – Oxon Hill (DC), MD – MGM National Harbor

10/16/21 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

10/17/21 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/19/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/20/21 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

10/22/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/23/21 – New York, NY – Hammerstein

10/24/21 – Norfolk, VA – NorVA

10/26/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Janus Live

10/27/21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/28/21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/30/21 – Dallas, TX – South Side

10/31/21 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

11/1/21 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

11/3/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

11/5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium

11/7/21 – San Diego, CA – Soma

3/10/22 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy

3/11/22 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy

3/12/22 – Manchester, UK – 02 Academy

3/13/22 – Glasgow, UK – 02 Academy

3/15/22 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

3/16/22 – Bristol, UK – 02 Academy

3/17/22 – London, UK – 02 Kentish Town Forum

3/20/22 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

3/22/22 – Munich, GER – Tonhalle

3/23/22 – Berlin, GER – Huxleys

3/25/22 – Koln, GER – E Werk

3/27/22 – Hanover, GER – Capitol