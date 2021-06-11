Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ She’s the One Will Be Reissued for 25th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Tom Petty’s estate has announced a reimagined version of that album they’re calling Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture She’s the One).

The reissue will be released first on limited-edition cobalt blue vinyl for Record Store Day this Saturday, June 12, and then on CD, digital, and black vinyl on July 2. A visualizer video for “Angel Dream (No. 2)” dropped on Thursday, showing the lyrics of the peaceful song and an image of Petty among the wildflowers and sunset colors.

Watch the “Angel Dream (No. 2)” visualizer below.

While most of the songs off the original album come either from the 1996 Ed Burns movie She’s the One, some hail from Wildflowers sessions, the anniversary edition will include four additional songs from the Wildflowers period: “One of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “Thirteen Days”, “105 Degrees,” and “French Disconnection.” There’s also an extended edition of “Supernatural Radio.”

“These songs are extremely special,” Dana Petty, Tom’s widow, said in a statement. “I am grateful this record is getting the recognition it deserves. The remix Ryan Ulyate did sounds amazing, and the unreleased gems are a lovely bonus. Annakim, Adria, and I took a lot of time finding artwork that reflects the mood of the album. I think we finally achieved that with Alia Penner’s work. It is surreal and beautiful, just like life during that time.”

His bandmates agree.

“‘She’s The One’ was originally a great way to include some of the songs that didn’t make it on to Wildflowers, but it has its own thing to it, its own charm, and putting it out now in a restructured form makes for a sweet little treat. At the time in the studio, it was fun working as a band to improvise the scoring cues for the movie rather than playing to preset click tracks and a written score,” Benmont Tench said And It was interesting to try to cut covers of others’ songs for a record, instead of learning covers just for live shows. We got a nice vibey version of Beck’s song and I’ve always loved Lucinda’s song ‘Change the Locks,’ so I was more than happy to cut it with our band. Oh, and this album has ‘Angel Dream’ on it, one of the loveliest songs Tom ever wrote”

“There’s some cool stuff on this record that has never come out before. I especially love the JJ Cale song ‘13 Days.’ We had a lot of fun playing that song live and it’s great to have a recording of it from the studio,” Mike Campbell said in a statement of his own ‘Supernatural Radio’ is extended with some great jamming interplay within the band, which I’m very proud of. The Heartbreakers could be really amazing and spontaneous. I hope you enjoy these little gems as much as I do.”

Preorder the set here and check out the tracklisting below.

SIDE 1:

1. Angel Dream (No. 2)

2. Grew Up Fast

3. Change The Locks

4. Zero From Outer Space

5. Asshole

SIDE 2:

6. One of Life’s Little Mysteries

7. Walls (No. 3)

8. Thirteen Days

9. 105 Degrees

10. Climb That Hill

11. Supernatural Radio (Extended Version)

12. French Disconnection