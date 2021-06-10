Rush’s Geddy Lee Tells Dave Grohl What It’s Like Being the Son of Holocaust Survivors in From Cradle to Stage

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

would make a great super-group rhythm section, so far they’re only sharing an on-screen conversation with their moms.

The chat was part of Grohl’s unscripted reality show From Cradle to Stage with his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl. The Lee episode is the final show in the six-part series, and it airs on Thursday, June 10 on Paramount+.

More from SPIN:

In it, Geddy Lee — born Gary Lee Weinrib — and his mom, Mary Weinrib, speak about their Jewish family history. “From a very early age, I knew my parents were holocaust survivors,” Lee says in the clip.

On a lighter note, Lee’s mother, a petite woman with a blonde bob haircut, talks about seeing her son perform in the early days. When Hanlon Grohl asks Weinrib if she thought her son would be famous, she replied “Are you kidding? Never.”

The meeting takes place at Lee’s home. Watch the clip below.

The series debuted May 6 and was inspired by Hanlon Grohl and her critically-acclaimed book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” Grohl said in a statement at the time.

The show has seen a plethora of moms and musical offspring, including Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, and Tom (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello.