K.Flay Teams With Travis Barker for ‘Dating My Dad’

Travis Barker for her new song, “Dating My Dad.” Don’t worry, the song is not about the singer-songwriter dating her actual dad, but it’s the next closest thing.

“This is basically 6 months of therapy condensed into a single song. You spend so much of your life thinking that you’re the exception,” Flay said about the track in a statement. “But at the end of the day, you’re just like everyone else — becoming a version of your parents or falling in love with one. Or both.

“I wanted this song to feel playful though, because I was honestly laughing while I wrote that chorus lyric: ‘mom and dad we love em, either fuck em or become em,” she continued. “There are patterns in our lives and in our families that we can either choose to perpetuate or choose to stop. That’s what growing up feels like, at least to me.”

This track is the latest cutoff of K. Flay’s EP, Inside Voices, coming this Friday, June 11.

On teaming with Barker on “Dating My Dad,” Flay added “As the song was coming together, I asked Travis Barker if he’d be down to play drums and he absolutely smashed it. To me the song feels heavy and fresh but also impish in the best way.”

Barker isn’t her only recent collaborator. Just a couple weeks ago K.Flay put out “TGIF” with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, which lyrically critiques society’s “working for the weekend” mentality.

K.Flay joined Scott Lipps on SPIN Presents Lipps Service recently to talk about these new singles, her musical journey, influences, and love of podcasts.

Listen to the full episode below.