Rolling Loud California Lineup Features Kid Cudi, J Cole, Future, Jack Harlow, Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane and So Many More

Almost every rapper who released a song, feature or anything in the past 18 months is damn near on this bill.

There’s the headliners: Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future. There’s a special guest appearance by Chris Brown and Young Thug, who will be performing Slime & B. in full and that doesn’t begin to tell the full story of the mega lineup.

Also appearing are Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Gunna, Swae Lee, Playboi Carti, Griselda, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Curren$y, Drakeo the Ruler, Amine, Flo Milli, Action Bronson, Pooh Shiesty and SPIN cover stars Jack Harlow and Rico Nasty will be appearing as well.

As for the event itself, it takes place on Dec. 10-12 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at noon PST. Grab em here.