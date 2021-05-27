Ladyhawke announces new album ‘Time Flies’ and shares single ‘Mixed Emotions’

Ladyhawke has announced her new album ‘Time Flies’ and shared her latest single ‘Mixed Emotions’ – you can hear the track below.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Wild Things’ will be released on October 8 via BMG.

Ladyhawke has previewed the forthcoming new record today (May 27) with the track ‘Mixed Emotions’, which was co-written with Jono Sloan and Empire of The Sun‘s Nick Littlemore in LA.

“Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody,” Ladyhawke explained about ‘Mixed Emotions’, which you can hear in the below Britt Walton-directed video.

“The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day,” she added. “Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows. And everything in between!”

‘Time Flies’ also includes contributions and collaborations with the likes of LA songwriter and producer Tommy English, Auckland-based Josh Fountain and Sydney’s Chris Stracey.

In a press release, Ladyhawke also spoke about the positive benefits of having regularly attended therapy sessions since 2019.

“I’ve had depression and anxiety for a long time and always been really open about it. I started therapy in November 2019 regularly,” she explained. “I had reached the bottom, I realised I needed help and I was recommended someone through a friend, who was used to talking to artists and creative people.

“It felt like last year I changed my whole life. I decided to try medication for the first time, and it turned everything around and made me feel like a haven’t in a long time. My mum said she hasn’t seen me like this since I was 17.”

For help and advice on mental health:

