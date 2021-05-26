‘Friday Night Dinner’ creator confirms show will end with anniversary special

Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper has confirmed there will be no new episodes of the show after the anniversary special.

Discussing the end of season six and the forthcoming 10-year celebration of the show, Popper discussed why he felt the last episode of season six rounded off the show perfectly.

Fans had speculated about the show’s future following the recent death of Paul Ritter, who played Dad Martin Goodman on the show. Popper has now confirmed there were no plans to take the story further.

When asked by LadBible if he had always planned to end the show with season six before he began writing it, Popper replied: “It wasn’t, actually. I never really know until I start.