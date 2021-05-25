Search

Watch Coldplay’s live TikTok set from Alexandra Palace for Red Nose Day USA

By NME/Sam Moore • May 25, 2021

The band played a special four-song set for the charity

Coldplay performed their first-ever live TikTok set last night (May 24) to benefit Red Nose Day USA – you can watch footage of their performance below.

The band livestreamed their performance from the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London to support the US charity, which is holding its latest fundraising event on Thursday (May 27).

While broadcasting live on their TikTok channel, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told those watching live on the video-sharing platform about how the band “care deeply” about Red Nose Day USA, before adding that he wished that a live audience could be present for their performance.

Coldplay then performed their 2011 track ‘Paradise’ and followed it up with a rendition of ‘Viva la Vida’ from 2008. Martin then performed the song ‘Yellow’ solo on the piano, before the band closed their set with a performance of their latest single ‘Higher Power’.

 

You can see footage of Coldplay’s special TikTok live set, as well as their setlist, below.

Coldplay played:

‘Paradise’
‘Viva la Vida’
‘Yellow’ (piano version)
‘Higher Power’

You can find out more about Red Nose Day USA 2021 here.

Coldplay will perform remotely as part of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021 this weekend. The band are set to film a live performance at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – for the occasion.

The four-piece also performed during last weekend’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream, which was recorded at Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm festival site.

The post Watch Coldplay’s live TikTok set from Alexandra Palace for Red Nose Day USA appeared first on NME.

