Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown releases next week, as a PS4 exclusive

By NME/Luke Shaw • May 25, 2021

The series returns after 10 years

SEGA has announced Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, a brand-new remake released next week, exclusive to PlayStation 4.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will be released on June 1, and will see SEGA’s Virtua Fighter series return to consoles after a ten-year absence.

The official launch trailer is available below:

Ultimate Showdown is a remake of Virtua Fighter 5, which was originally released for arcades in 2006, before coming to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2007.

According to IGN, the gameplay and combat will remain the same, but the game’s graphics are being redone in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio‘s Dragon Engine.

The engine has been used recently for entries in the Yakuza series including Yakuza 2 Remake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and spin-off game Judgement.

Virtua Fighter Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Edition Gameplay

The new release also promises new music for every stage, a new UI, and a new opening cinematic. Online features such as a spectator mode, tournaments and a lobby system are also being introduced.

Earlier this month, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that Lost Judgement, the sequel to Yakuza spin-off Judgment will be releasing globally on September 24.

The reveal was presented by RGG Studio’s executive director Toshihiro Nagoshi and game producer Kazuki Hosokawa, with a special message from actor Takuya Kimura who reprises his role as lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has also confirmed that in the future the Yakuza games will focus on turn-based RPG experiences. Like A Dragon saw the series transition from established protagonist Kazuma Kiryu to Inchiban Kasuga, and with the change of protagonist came a change in gameplay style.

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa confirmed the change in focus: “The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment.”

The post Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown releases next week, as a PS4 exclusive appeared first on NME.

