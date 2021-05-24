BTS announce new livestream event to celebrate eight years as a band

BTS have announced details of a special livestream event next month, held to celebrate the band’s eighth anniversary.

The K-pop stars will hold BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO across the weekend of June 13-14.

The first date, on Sunday June 13, will be followed by a ‘world tour’ version of the same event the following night (June 14), featuring some of the band’s foreign language songs.

See the poster for BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO below. More details regarding ticketing will be available soon.

The news of the anniversary event comes after BTS shared their latest single ‘Butter’ last week. Since its release, the track has broken a host of records.

The music video for ‘Butter’ saw BTS claim the biggest premiere in YouTube history, with more than 3.9 million concurrent viewers. Another record then fell when ‘Butter’ broke YouTube’s 24-hour debut record with an estimated 112.855 million views.

Since then, the track has broken the record for the biggest song debut in Spotify’s history. The track received over 11 million global Spotify plays on Friday (May 21), breaking the streaming service’s opening day record – which was formerly held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ (10.977 million on May 10, 2019).

Reviewing ‘Butter’, which BTS performed for its live debut at last night’s (May 23) Billboard Music Awards, NME wrote: “The life we once knew still might not return to us this summer, but at least with ‘Butter’ it assures us that the “new normal” doesn’t have to be bleak and boring. It’s still too early in the year to call a definitive Song Of The Summer, but BTS have already set the bar incredibly high.”

