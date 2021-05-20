Search

Tim Burton casts Wednesday in Addams Family Netflix series

By NME/Ella Kemp • May 20, 2021

'Wednesday' has been described as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery"

Tim Burton has cast his Wednesday Addams, set to star in his live-action Addams Family spin-off series on Netflix called Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams in the new eight-part show – the actress previously starred in Yes Day and You.

Burton’s reboot series is reportedly set to be told from Wednesday’s perspective, and will be set in the present day.

Wednesday is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” in a Netflix description obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

 

It continues: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

There is no word on other cast members joining Ortega currently. Wednesday will be directed and executive produced by Burton, alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, who previously developed Smallville.

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series told Deadline earlier this year.

He continued: “They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story. We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series.

“Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

