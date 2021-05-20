Austin City Limits Unveils a Lineup Fitting for Austin

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

it seems like each event is trying to outdo the competition by curating lineups that are a bit…unusual. This is a good thing! Usually, when these things are announced, there’s a logic behind who plays where.

But yesterday’s Lollapalooza reveal had folks wondering what audience the event is for (apparently you can try to be everything for everyone) but today’s Austin City Limits lineup took that to another level, with a diverse slate of impressive acts.

This year’s bill, which marks the fest’s 20th edition, will feature headlining artists George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, DaBaby and Rüfüs Du Sol. That’s some variety for you.

Sure, there’s some of the 2021 standbys in the lineup, but that’s to be expected because you know, not everything can be totally different.

The festival will take place on the weekends of Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at its usual home in the city’s Zilker Park.

Also appearing are Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Phoebe Bridgers, Modest Mouse, Greta Van Fleet and many, many more.

As usual, Austin City Limits’ lineup varies from weekend to weekend. Tanya Tucker, St. Vincent and Chet Faker will only appear on weekend one, while Oscar-winner Jon Batiste and Madeon will appear on weekend two.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

Those health standards will follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival and will be laid out to festivalgoers in the weeks leading up to the event.

If you’re up for heading to Austin, you can grab tickets here beginning at noon CST.