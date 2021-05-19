Search

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Jake Paul’s fight challenge: “I think he’s on steroids”

By NME/NME • May 19, 2021

The gloves are off!

Tekashi 6ix9ine has responded after Jake Paul challenged him to a boxing match.

Controversial YouTuber Paul laid down the gauntlet to the equally contentious rapper after his Instagram followers asked if he was up for the challenge of fighting 6ix9ine.

“I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat, and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” wrote Paul.

“But honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight, but yes I would love to knock him out.”

 
 
 
 
 
It didn’t take long for Tekashi to respond, as he commented on a screenshot of Paul’s post that was shared by the DJ Akademiks.

“I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away @jakepaul,” wrote Tekashi.

The low-blow from the rapper is a reference to Paul’s former bodyguard Shamir Bolivar, who died last month.

In other news, it was reported last month that Tekashi 6ix9ine was being sued for copyright infringement after a production group claimed he stole the beat for his hit single ‘Gooba’.

In February, the rapper also shared his first new music of 2021 in the form of new single ‘Zaza’.

The track follows last year’s ‘Gooba’‘Trollz’‘Yaya’ and ‘Punani’, which all appeared on the rapper’s second album ‘TattleTales’ and came after he was given early release from prison in April.

