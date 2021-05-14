Search

Discover

NEWS

Seth Rogen recalls run-in with Beyoncé’s security guard at the Grammys

By NME/Beth Webb • May 14, 2021

“I was hit so hard that I spilled a drink"

Actor Seth Rogen has opened up about the time he was hit by Beyoncé‘s security guard at the 2011 Grammys.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Rogen spoke of his attempt to talk with the singer at the 2011 Grammys. Upon spotting Beyoncé, who was walking hand-in-hand with Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor immediately headed over to speak with her. “I charged over, instinct took over, and I was like, ‘I gotta go say hi!’” he said.

Unfortunately, Rogen didn’t get very far. “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink,” he said. “I spilled it all over myself and then a second later, someone came up to me and was like, ‘Uh, you now have to present a Grammy.’” He added that he was “humiliated” and “didn’t get to meet Beyoncé”.

Rogen was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his newly-released memoir Yearbook. The collection of real-life stories and personal essays are mined from Rogen’s teenage years and his lengthy acting career.

Included in the book are details on the international backlash that The Interview – which Rogen co-wrote and starred in – incurred from North Korea and the subsequent email hacking scandal that led Sony to limit its release. It also addresses the actor’s battles with anti-Semitism in Hollywood.

Rogen recently came under fire from Charlene Yi, his co-star in The Disaster Artist. In an interview with Yahoo! News, Yi accused Rogen of being an “enabler” of his friend James Franco’s “predatory” behaviour on the set of the film. She has since asked Rogen to publicly apologise to the women who accused Franco of sexual misconduct via her Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi)

 

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Rogen announced that he has no plans to work with Franco again. Franco has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, labelling them “inaccurate”.

The post Seth Rogen recalls run-in with Beyoncé’s security guard at the Grammys appeared first on NME.

1 1
  1. roseramms
    roseramms Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. Take a gander at it what I do..... This Website OPEN HERE----------->>> WWW.WorkApp1.Com
    ...show more
  2. SilenaVoyerr
    Silena Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/user8227 Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> kutt.it/user8227
    ...show more
  3. maetellis
    MaeTellis Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.CashApp1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.