Lollapalooza Approved by City of Chicago to Return This Year (Report)

Just last week when he appeared on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, Perry Farrell wasn’t too optimistic about the return of Lollapalooza in 2021. Looks like things can change quickly.

According to a report published in Variety on Thursday afternoon, the city of Chicago approved the return of the alt-rock mega event for 2021. Variety also said that an announcement regarding this year’s lineup would come in the next week and that the crowd size could be near full capacity. The city itself has loosened its COVID restrictions in recent weeks, with another festival slated to take place in early July.

SPIN has reached out to representatives of the festival and Farrell for comment on the situation.

Lollapalooza’s return would be another major sign that the pandemic is truly on its way out. Earlier this year, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said that he expected major live events to return in the summer, and it looks like he may be right.

In addition to Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Outside Lands and Ohana Festival all announced lineups and are slated to return at the end of the summer and early fall.