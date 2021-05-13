Margo Price Launches A Series of Rumors Record Club With ‘Long Live The King’

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

The first song from it will be “Long Live The King” which will appear as the B-side to the Rumors highlight “Hey Child.” Also part of the first shipment package is “Twinkle Twinkle” b/w Price’s take on Bobbie Gentry’s “He Made a Woman Out of Me” and “Letting Me Down” b/w “I’d Die For You” (Synthphonic).

The first set of records will ship now, and subscribers will receive their second/third deliveries in June/July. Some are lost songs from That’s How Rumors Get Started sessions at both Hollywood’s East West Studios and Nashville’s Butcher Shoppe; others are from pre-production sessions in Texas with Band of Heathens, or lockdown recordings with Price’s band The Pricetags.

Over three monthly shipments, A Series of Rumors members will receive a limited edition, an autographed box of seven-inch vinyl records featuring music from Price’s 2020 album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, backed with exclusive B-sides, covers and unreleased collaborations.

All future B-sides will remain secret until subscribers receive their vinyl.

Check out “Long Live the King” below.

On May 21 at 9 pm ET Price will perform “Long Live The King” in a special free livestream of the shows she headlined at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium three years ago to the date.

On May 28, Price and her band will headline their first in-person concert of 2021, outdoors at Pelham, Tennesse”s socially distanced Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater. Price will also appear at Kentucky’s Railbird Festival in August, before joining Chris Stapleton for a number of dates this fall.