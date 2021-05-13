Margo Price Launches A Series of Rumors Record Club With ‘Long Live The King’

Margo Price has launched a mail-order record club, A Series of Rumors.
The first song from it will be “Long Live The King” which will appear as the B-side to the Rumors highlight “Hey Child.” Also part of the first shipment package is “Twinkle Twinkle” b/w Price’s take on Bobbie Gentry’s “He Made a Woman Out of Me” and “Letting Me Down” b/w “I’d Die For You” (Synthphonic).
The first set of records will ship now, and subscribers will receive their second/third deliveries in June/July. Some are lost songs from That’s How Rumors Get Started sessions at both Hollywood’s East West Studios and Nashville’s Butcher Shoppe; others are from pre-production sessions in Texas with Band of Heathens, or lockdown recordings with Price’s band The Pricetags.
Over three monthly shipments, A Series of Rumors members will receive a limited edition, an autographed box of seven-inch vinyl records featuring music from Price’s 2020 album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, backed with exclusive B-sides, covers and unreleased collaborations.
All future B-sides will remain secret until subscribers receive their vinyl.
Check out “Long Live the King” below.
Learn more about A Series of Rumors record club here.
On May 21 at 9 pm ET Price will perform “Long Live The King” in a special free livestream of the shows she headlined at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium three years ago to the date.
On May 28, Price and her band will headline their first in-person concert of 2021, outdoors at Pelham, Tennesse”s socially distanced Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater. Price will also appear at Kentucky’s Railbird Festival in August, before joining Chris Stapleton for a number of dates this fall.
