James Corden teases more ‘Gavin and Stacey’: “It would be a shame to leave it there”

James Corden has teased the return of Gavin and Stacey, saying “it would be a shame to leave it there”.

The actor and co-creator of the hit sitcom addressed speculation about another special, since the 2019 Christmas special left fans speculating about another episode following the cliffhanger.

“As it stands there aren’t any plans to do more, but that’s not to say that there isn’t the want or the inclination to do one,” Corden told Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

He continued: “When we wrote that last special we never thought whether we’d make another, but that special ends on such a…it ends so open I think it would be a shame to leave it there.

“That’s certainly my feeling and I think Ruth feels the same. It doesn’t feel like the end of a book but the end of a chapter. If we did another that would be the end of it.”

Corden went on to say why he and his co-star and co-creator Ruth Wilson wrote the beloved 2019 episode in secret. “We didn’t want to make anything that would let anybody down,” he explained.

“My hunch is no one will ever know if it’s coming until we’ve got it but we haven’t had a single conversation about it. You’ve got to organically wait for the ideas to arrive.”

In a four-star review of the 2019 Christmas special, NME wrote: “Corden and Jones have crafted a near-perfect celebration of everything that made the show so great in the first place.

“Die-hard fans might have minor quibbles with a lack of character progression, but it’s clear Corden and Jones have resurrected their beloved baby with hugely successful results.”

