A Day in the Life of… Tarek Jafar of the Blue Stones

pursued a personal path for their sophomore album Hidden Gems, with songs composed of brutally honest lyrics about heartbreak and personal growth. Part blues, part R&B, part grunge—and part lightning rod—The Blue Stones are creating a new crop of rock anthems with a gigantic stadium-ready sound.

“‘Spirit’ is about thinking one way, and acting in another,” Tarek explains. “It’s about being in the backseat while your instincts take the wheel. There were times in the last year where I felt that I was on autopilot. I wanted to write a song about that feeling, and filter it through a rock riff.”

Date April 24, 2021

Time I woke up 9 a.m.

Every day starts with Coffee WITHOUT QUESTION. And a quick TikTok scroll.

Breakfast consists of A banana, and some vitamins.

To get going I always Take a shower, listen to podcasts.

I don’t feel dressed without Pants.

Before I start working I must Shower and clean up.

Currently working on Our next album.

But I’d really love to be Actually recording our next album.

Book I’m reading Atomic Habits by James Clear.

I don’t know how anyone ever Sleeps under six hours a night and is at all productive.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Graduation by Kanye West.

The perfect midday consists of A walk in the park.

To help get through the day I need Coffee/Music.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My dad.

My daydreams consist of Playing live on stage to thousands of people.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world We would never have to go to the dentist.

Currently in love with Call of Duty: Warzone.

Hoping to make time to watch Sound of Metal.

By my bedside I always have A glass of water.

To help get through the night I listen to ambient soundscapes.

Bed time 12:30 — 1:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always What tasty meals am I going to have.