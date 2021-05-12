Search

Discover

NEWS

Demi Lovato to host UFO investigation docuseries ‘Unidentified’

By NME/Ella Kemp • May 12, 2021

The show will see Lovato explore government reports, speak to eyewitnesses and conduct tests

Demi Lovato is set to host a new unscripted limited series about UFOs called Unidentified.

The show, which will air on Peacock, will see the musician alongside her best friend Matthew and sister Dallas try to find out the truth about UFOs.

“While consulting with leading experts, the trio will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” reads a description of the show obtained by Variety.

Unidentified will run for an initial four-episode run, and will be executive produced by Lovato alongside Scooter Braun, Scott Anson, Allison Kaye and more.

Demi Lovato

Elsewhere, Demi Lovato recently said she will no longer discuss her recovery, after being criticized for saying she is “California sober”.

The term refers to a person who drinks, and smokes marijuana, but does not take any other drugs.

“For me, I’ve decided that I’m probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like,” she said in a new interview with Zach Sang.

“Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need.”

In a four-star review of Lovato’s latest album ‘Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over’, NME wrote: ” Powerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date. Demi Lovato is done pretending, and it really suits her.”

There is no set release date for Lovato’s series Unidentified yet.

The post Demi Lovato to host UFO investigation docuseries ‘Unidentified’ appeared first on NME.

2 8 6
  1. KristiSchochx
    Kristi I am creating an honest wage from home 3000 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it’s my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here is I started.......... www.paybuzz1.com
    ...show more
  2. yuna813
    BeverlySuarez I got $97450 up to now this year working on the online and I’m a full time student. I’AM profited. EKR It’s really simple to know and I’m in order that cheerful that I got some answers regarding it. Here what I do....... ------------>>> WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  3. protonloans
    Proton Loans We offer loan at low interest rate of 3%. Apply for a quick and convenient loan to pay off bills and start a new business or re-finance their projects at a cheaper rate of interest of 3%, You have a low credit score and you are finding it hard to obtain capital loan from local banks and other financial institutions? Here is your chance to get a loan from our Organization. We offer loans to individuals for the following purposes and much more. Personal Loan, Business Expansion, Business Start-up, Education, Debt Consolidation, Hard Money Loans. contact us via email for quick instant response.Email : protonloan2020@hotmail.com or Mobile/Whatsapp : +1 (204) 410-2623
    ...show more
  4. haroldentwist
    harold entwist nice!
    ...show more
  5. SilenaVoyerr
    Silena Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> kutt.it/baby5278 Hello, handsome! 💋 Follow the link, and I wouldn’t let you fall 💚 asl︆︆eep tonight! ==>> kutt.it/baby5278
    ...show more
  6. SilenaVoyerr
    Silena Hey..💚Afraid to be blo︆︆cked. 💋Don’t wanna ch︆︆at here. 💚C︆︆lick the link and write to me there. ==>> kutt.it/baby5278 Hello, handsome! 💋 Follow the link, and I wouldn’t let you fall 💚 asl︆︆eep tonight! ==>> kutt.it/baby5278
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.