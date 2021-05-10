‘Venom 2’: release date, plot details, cast and everything we know so far

Sony’s take on Venom, starring the one and only Tom Hardy, was an action-packed and very silly big-screen adaptation of the Marvel character’s story. And if you enjoyed seeing Mr Hardy transforming into a horrific spider-like alien in 2018, then good news! A sequel is heading to the big screen later this year (coronavirus permitting).

Here’s everything we know so far about Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

What is the title of Venom 2?

In April 2020, it was announced that the Venom sequel had been officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

When is Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to be released?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due to hit cinemas on September 15, 2021 in the UK, and September 24 in the US. It was initially scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020, though has suffered a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Have there been any trailers yet?

The first trailer was released on May 10, 2021 showcasing Eddie Brock dealing with his alter-ego, while we also get a proper glimpse at Woody Harrelson’s transformation into the villain Carnage.

Watch it below:

The film has also released a new poster:

Who is in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage cast?

Tom Hardy is of course returning as Eddie Brock / Venom — but who else will be joining him?

Well, Woody Harrelson is playing Venom’s next foe, Cletus Kasady / Carnage and Michelle Williams is reprising her role as Anne Weying. This Is England actor Stephen Graham is also in the cast, while Reid Scott (Dr. Dan Lewis) will also star.

Naomie Harris is also appearing, and has been linked to a part in Venom: Let There Be Carnage as Shriek — she revealed back in October 2019 that she was in negotiations to play the character.

Who is directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

Andy Serkis will direct the sequel, taking over the director’s chair from Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the 2018 original.

“It’s actually happening,” Serkis wrote on Instagram upon getting the gig in August 2019. “I can feel it, the Symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride… Can’t wait.”

What is the plot of Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

No firm plot details have been released yet.

Director Andy Serkis has remained tight-lipped, telling IGN in 2019: “I can’t tell you any ideas right now. I’m in the beginning stages, but I have some very clear ideas about what I want to see visually, and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

While there has been speculation that Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be a Spider-Man crossover (Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige went on record to say that prospect “seems likely at some point”), producer Matt Tolmach suggested that Venom/Eddie would remain the focus of the next film.

Tolmach told CinemaBlend in December 2019: “The heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom. These two characters, these two sides that had to figure out how to live together and that were somehow better together than they were separately, or more successful, and what that meant.”

We also know that the film will focus on Carnage, with producer Avi Arad telling Collider: “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring.

“What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or [is he] someone we should feel for, because if you succeeding in making a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Where isVenom: Let There Be Carnage being filmed?

According to IMDb, filming locations included New York City, San Francisco and Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

